Emily Miller

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War on algae at the Lincoln Reflecting Pool

Emily Miller's avatar
Emily Miller
Jun 17, 2026

The National Park Service dumped a few bottles of hydrogen peroxide on the west edge of the pool. This is the side tourists take photos. It made the water turn white and cloudy.

The rest of the pool is slowly being cleaned from the algae with the temporary NanoBubble system. It kills the algae and then the crew vacuum it off the bottom.

I could see the American flag blue sealant show on the sides cleaned. The permanent NanoBubble will be installed this week.

The pool was refilled again with city water - not tidal water- as I’ve reported exclusively.

Watch and ask me questions in the comments.

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