EXCLUSIVE: Lincoln Reflecting Pool Crews on Trump Repairs

EXCLUSIVE: The repairs of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool are almost done! As of today, every section of concrete has been sealed.

I went inside and asked the crew your questions for part one of the videos.

What is President Trump’s “American flag blue” sealant going to do?

Will the Reflecting Pool still reflect the Lincoln and Washington Monument with a dark blue bottom?

Answers in the video.

The crew is still working on the joints and waiting for a less windy day to apply the final spray sealant.

They have been working seven days a week since April 10. They told me they are are honored to restore a national monument. They love walking into the pool every day. They are humble. They are patriots.

I have been running around the Lincoln Memorial for more than 20 years. Getting to see the leaks finally being repaired and watching how much these men care about their work was one of the best days of my life.

I’ll answer more of your questions in my next videos. Hit subscribe for free 🇺🇸

Subscribe

Did I answer your question?

Comment